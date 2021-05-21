DNREC to Issue Off-Peak Surf Fishing Permits Starting May 25

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will launch an off-peak surf fishing permit pilot program starting Tuesday, May 25. The pilot program is being introduced in response to unprecedented surf fishing permit sales and to provide an opportunity to allow more anglers and beach users to safely social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The off-peak permits will allow anglers to drive-on surf fish during times when Delaware State Park beaches are not at capacity. In addition to entry onto drive-on beaches, the off-peak permit allows entry into all Delaware State Parks without paying the daily entrance fee.

The permits may be used Mondays through Fridays only, starting June 1 through Sept. 3. Memorial Day and Labor Day are excluded. Starting Tuesday, Sept. 7 through Dec. 31, the off-peak permit may be used seven days a week. The off-peak permits are valid through Dec. 31, 2021.

The off-peak permit fee for Delaware residents is $70, while the fee for out-of-state residents is $140. Delaware residents age 62 and older will receive a discounted rate of $60.

To purchase an off-peak surf fishing permit, visit any park office within Delaware State Parks. There is no cap on the number of off-peak surf fishing permits to be issued. Online sales of these permits will be added in future weeks.

Following the summer season, this pilot of allowing off-peak permits will be evaluated and adjusted if necessary.

For surf fishing rules, regulations and other important information, go to www.destateparks.com/adventures/fishing. Anyone concerned about an individual or group in any state park or wildlife area may contact DNREC’s Natural Resources Police via Tip411, DNREC’s smartphone app, or by calling the 24-hour DNREC Dispatch Center at 302-739-4580. Tip411 allows the public to easily report concerns. The app is available for free download by searching DENRP via the Google Play Store or the iTunes App Store.

