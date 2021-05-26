COVID Boom: Clorox, Kids, and…Companies?
FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting a new business seems simple. Fancy new MacBook – check. Stunning website with perfectly branded photos – check. An Instagrammable workspace complete with glistening pyrite crystal and felt board proclaiming “hustle but first coffee” – check.
(What else was there to do during lockdown?! Puzzles? Bake banana bread? Scrub the kitchen floor for the 19th time? According to the Census Bureau, 3.4 million people had the same idea: That’s how many new business applications there were in 2020.)
All that's left to do is kick those house-shoe-clad feet up on the sofa and watch gleefully as business just starts pouring in. Living. That. Dream.
Except...if a business has no clue how to communicate with their audience, if they don't have the right words and the right message, it could be crickets for their baby business.
And data shows, of the 2 million Americans who said “Why the hell not?” to freelancing during the coronavirus pandemic, 60% of them are saying nuh-uh to going back to their 9 to 5s. No matter how much money their former company throws at them.
So what does a business need to do to guarantee they're not shuttering their virtual doors within 3 months?
Learn to write in a way that’s compelling, enticing, and packed with personality because writing legit touches every single part of a business. (Think: website, sales page, opt-in, blog posts, social media content, ads, podcast show notes, nurture sequences, landing pages, newsletters, slide decks, media pitches, ebooks…)
No, a business doesn't have to employ Amanda Gorman to nail their copy. But without solid writing skills, it'll be hard to get people to sign up for email lists, buy services, sell products – just all those things a money-making business does.
Which is exactly why Okay, Okapi created Copy Couch, coworking and collaboration sessions aimed at helping business owners shape their thoughts into words their audience will eat up. Building a business can be a lonely experience – even when it's not happening in the middle of a pandemic. But having a supportive community of like-minded people (something 100% of respondents said they find value in, according to a recent informal poll ) can help a business make progress way faster.
The program officially launches on July 6, but business owners who *know* they need to make time to work on their copy but never actually make the time can jump on the waitlist now. To learn more about Copy Couch go here: https://www.okayokapi.com/copy-couch.
