USAF JASSM PMO Awards $9.3 Million SBIR Phase III Commercialization Contract for 2.1 Ah Intelli-Pack FTS Battery

SIL 2.1 Ah Intelli-Pack SIL Flight Heritage Intelli-Pack

New transition contract provides 2.1Ah Li-Ion Polymer Intelli-Pack FTS Battery with advanced BMS for LMMFC JASSM with contract value of $9.3 million.

SIL is exceptionally proud of this SBIR Phase III transition. This transition represents the ultimate value and benefit for the American taxpayer resulting from SBIR-funded research and development.” — Edmund Burke, CEO

SANTA MARIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USAF JASSM PMO, Eglin AFB selects Space Information Laboratories for SBIR Phase III commercialization transition contract to provide a 2.1Ah Li-Ion Polymer Intelli-Pack FTS Battery with advanced Battery Management System for the LMMFC JASSM Strike Weapon with a contract value of $9,330,000. SIL will perform Range Safety Qualification (RCC 319-19, ten Qual Battery Units), NAVSEA S9310 Battery Destructive Testing (21 Battery Units), UN38.3 Transportation Testing (10 Battery Units), 150 Battery Production Units, and Battery Storage.

The high energy density of SIL's battery packs saves weight and cost for America's most advanced weapon systems. This advantage translates directly to superior technical capabilities for strike weapons, reduced acquisition costs, additional kinetic effects options for operational commanders, and support to warfighters.

SIL small business appreciates USAF JASSM PMO, Eglin AFB, and LM Missile Fire Control, Orlando, FL (https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/products/jassm.html) supporting the commercialization transition of SIL's 2.1Ah Li-Ion FTS Battery technology developed under USAF SBIR Phase IIE contract. SIL passed all Range Safety Qual Design Verification Testing successfully at extreme thermal cycle, thermal/vibration, and thermal/shock environments.

Headquartered in Santa Maria, CA, near Vandenberg AFB, SIL is a world-class small business supplier of innovative avionics and power system technologies and solutions for mission-critical programs for the MDA, NAVAIR, USAF, DARPA, Aerospace Industry, and other U.S. Government Agencies. SIL's expertise includes the development and production of Li-Ion Polymer Intelli-Pack® batteries, Intelli-Avionics®, VBITS GPS Tracking, and Autonomous Flight Termination System (AFTS), Space-Based Range, and Chameleon 12U to 27U Flexible Bus product lines. SIL is AS9100D Quality Management System certified to design, manufacture, and test flight units.