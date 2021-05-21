Sett & Lucas Advises Resolve Tech Solutions, on a control Equity investment by Presidio Investors
Sett & Lucas, a sector specialist investment bank in Enterprise Technology represents Resolve Tech Solutions in a control transaction with Presidio InvestorsDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sett & Lucas, a sector specialist investment bank in Enterprise Software, SaaS and Digital Transformation, is pleased to announce the control equity investment by Presdio Investors into Resolve Tech Solutions, a leading SAP partner for S4/HANA and Cloud. RTS offers technology services centered around SAP implementation, migration to secure cloud and upgrades to S4/HANA. Customers include multiple agencies in the US Federal government as well as Fortune 500 companies.
“We are excited to partner with Presidio through this transaction. The transaction marks the next phase of our journey in becoming a leader in ERP and Cloud solutions provider,” says Venkat Raman, RTS Founder and newly-appointed CTO. “We had met up with several technology bankers and eventually decided to go with Sett & Lucas as our investment banking partner, based on their track record in the SAP ecosystem. They did a commendable job by running a global process to achieve the right outcome for shareholders and stakeholders at RTS”, said Venkat.
Sett & Lucas continues to represent several clients in the SAP and Cloud marketplace across Software, SaaS and Services business models. “Today, there is a significant structural shift going on in the SAP universe. SAP is moving its customer base from on-premise to cloud. S4/HANA is at the forefront of this shift and RTS’ expertise in this space makes it a leading SAP partner in both federal and commercial marketplace”, said Prabhu Antony, deal lead and partner at Sett & Lucas.
Shawn Sabanayagam, incoming RTS CEO, says “I am thrilled to join this excellent management team and to help support their continued focus on attracting the best employees and technical resources with deep knowledge and experience in SAP S4/HANA migration, managed cloud delivery in AWS, Google and Azure secure cloud platforms, and digital transformation. Presidio Investors, one of the leading technology services investors in the middle market, provides ample resources to help RTS further scale our technology offerings and services for our customer
S&L through its Investment Banking services, has been at the forefront of M&A and private equity investments in the SAP marketplace over the last ten years. “Over the last 4 quarters we've had tremendous success representing firms in the SAP partner universe. We at S&L will continue to explore capital raise, control investments and merger situations with global private equity and public listed system integrators, to unlock shareholder value for boutique consulting firms,” says Jim Hageman, Managing Director at Sett & Lucas
About Presidio Investors
Presidio Investors is a private equity firm based in Austin, TX that pursues exceptional middle-market investments. The firm’s experienced investment professionals specialize in growth-oriented buyouts in the technology, media, and financial services industries. The entire Presidio Investors team also has substantial operating experience and works side-by-side with management teams to help achieve the best possible outcome for all stakeholders. For more information, visit: www.presidioinvestors.com
About Resolve Tech Solutions, Inc.
Resolve Tech Solutions (RTS) is a technology services company based in Addison, Texas. RTS helps enterprises transform business processes and create new opportunities with digital solutions, SAP-driven applications, and new-age analytics. RTS services range from ERP solution implementation, upgrades, migration to cloud, managed cloud delivery of SAP as well as next generation IT solution development and related services. RTS’ solution accelerators help businesses implement digital signature solutions faster and support sustainable environment initiatives. For more information, visit: www.resolvetech.com
About Sett & Lucas
Sett & Lucas (S&L) is a global independent financial institution, associates and partners working out of 10 offices across 7 countries deliver value to clients through investment banking, equity research, transaction advisory services and fund management. S&L is a leader in Mergers & Acquisition and capital raise services to the Software, Information Technology and Digital & Marketing industries.
