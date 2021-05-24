NobelBiz Podcast Series Welcomes Fred Stacey, Tech Expert and Industry Leader

We are excited to welcome Fred Stacey, for an exclusive episode about Contact Centers and the Tech Shift During the Pandemic.

The true Omnichannel is the ability to seamlessly switch customer communications, no matter the channel, without any pause, hesitation, or loss in data or insights.” — Fred Stacey

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATED, May 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- NobelBiz just released its fourth podcast episode of First Contact: Stories of the Call Center series, featuring tech expert and leader Fred Stacey.His constant dedication for improvement and his culminating experience in the Contact Center Space can really be grasped in our latest episode. We are excited to be part of such an insightful talk on some of the most pressing matters in the industry: the tech shift during the pandemic, the proper integration of AI, the importance of omnichannel and much more!Together with host Christian Montes, Fred shares his journey in the field, and talks about the three most important pillars: people, process and technology.Episode 4 from Season 2 of First Contact Podcast: Stories from the Call Center is now live, interested parties can access it on the NobelBiz official website.Join expert leader and general manager, Fred Stacey, and host Christian Montes in a discussion about leadership and company growth in the Contact Center Industry. In this 50 minutes episode entitled “The Contact Center Tech Shift During the Pandemic, with Fred Stacey”, the two experts engage in a lively discussion on Contact Center technology, organizational management and the impact of the pandemic on the tech side.By watching this episode, viewers will get front row at Fred’s valuable lessons and insights from his experience as a tech expert, as well as managing and turning around several ailing call centers.Watch this exclusive episode to learn about:-The importance of setting a clear objective before employing AI-The right balance and fine-tuning of AI integration-The tech shift during the pandemic-How to leverage the power of omnichannelNobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally.Being more an extension of its clients’ services, rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, sms), social media, and voice in a single interface.The NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.Are you a proud member of the Contact Center industry? Do you want to impart your knowledge to our viewers? Do you know anyone who fits these criteria? Email us at mirela.otea@nobelbiz.com and let’s set up a meeting.

Why Omnichannel matters? A video snippet from our latest podcast episode: The Contact Center Tech Shift During the Pandemic, with Fred Stacey