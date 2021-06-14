Intrepid Networks and Edwards Air Force Collaborate to Enhance Base Security and Defense
The proposed adaptations to Intrepid Response will enable day-to-day operations and incident response with unprecedented speed, accuracy, interoperability, and scale”ORLANDO , FL, USA , June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrepid Networks announces its $744,000 award from the US Air Force Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) direct-to-phase II program, sponsored by AFWERX in partnership with Air Force Research Lab (AFRL). AFWERX’s mission is to enable the Air Force to rapidly develop and adopt commercially viable innovations to address critical requirements.
“Intrepid Networks is proud to be collaborating with the 412th Security Forces Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base on this program to enhance and adapt our Intrepid Response mobile situational awareness platform to address emerging requirements for next generation security and defense of military bases and installations,” says Dr. Annita Nerses, Vice-President and General Manager of Intrepid Networks Defense & Intelligence missions.
This SBIR award follows the selection of the Intrepid Response platform as one of the top 16 solutions in the base defense and security category of AFWERX’s 2020 Base of the Future Challenge. “Base security and defense requires streamlined, secure communications and workflows for improved emergency response,” says Dr. Nerses, “The proposed adaptations to Intrepid Response will enable day-to-day operations and incident response with unprecedented speed, accuracy, interoperability, and scale.”
The Intrepid Response web and mobile platform enables unparalleled real-time communication, collaboration, and coordination over a common operating picture. Response connects personnel, sensors, and decision-makers on one platform for a rapid coordinated response to any security incident. The Response platform features live mapping, emergency callout, team mobilization, secure digital media exchange, Push-to-Talk integration, and automated task management. Deploying this solution will drastically reduce response times, minimize radio traffic, and enhance operational efficiency and cohesion.
Intrepid Response is the only FirstNet Certified™ situational awareness platform widely used and field-proven in the commercial and Public Safety sectors.
Our mission is to provide critical operational support to both government and commercial organizations so that team members can instantaneously communicate, collaborate, and coordinate. We offer both standard products for mission and business-critical operations and custom development for government agencies, including unique software applications, embedded firmware design, and low-cost communication hardware.
