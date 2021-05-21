Aluminum Can Manufacturer to Significantly Expand Capacity through Investment in Winston-Salem

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD), a global supplier of sustainable, infinitely recyclable, metal and glass packaging, will add 94 new jobs in Forsyth County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest at least $195 million to expand its current beverage can metal manufacturing facility in Winston-Salem. Further, the new jobs will be at a prevailing wage of at least 130% of the local average.

“This is an exciting investment in Forsyth County and our state,” said Governor Cooper. “Ardagh’s decision to expand in North Carolina speaks to our skilled talent, strong community partnerships and manufacturing economy."

Based in Luxembourg, Ardagh Group has 57 glass and metal production facilities around the world and has produced aluminum beverage cans and can ends in Winston-Salem since 1975. With six production lines, the Winston-Salem site is the company’s largest can manufacturing facility in the United States. This latest expansion will include building improvements and convert warehousing space to production space with two new modern high-speed can manufacturing lines to the existing site.

“This very significant project forms a key part of Ardagh's Group’s global $2.1 billion 2021-2024 business growth investment program and is being undertaken to meet fast-growing demand as consumers increasingly recognize the environmental and quality advantages of beverage cans,” said Claude Marbach, CEO, Ardagh Metal – Beverage North America. “Our products deliver high recycle and content rates, which support customer sustainability targets and contribute to a circular economy. This latest expansion at Winston-Salem is indicative of Ardagh's consistent commitment to supporting customer growth.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led a team of partners in supporting Ardagh’s decision to expand in North Carolina. The new positions will include operations, production, and administrative personnel.

“With the largest and most diverse manufacturing workforce in the Southeast, North Carolina has proven to be a great place for Ardagh to expand their operations,” said Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Ardagh’s confidence in North Carolina highlights our ability to support innovative companies with a diverse talent pipeline, a strong business climate and a convenient location.”

A performance-based grant of $250,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Ardagh’s expansion. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“Ardagh’s multimillion-dollar investment is a great win Forsyth County, the Triad and the entire state,” said N.C. Representative Evelyn Terry. “The additional jobs and investment created are great indicators of the partnership and hardworking people that contributed to this expansion.”

“What tremendous news for our region,” said N.C. Senator Joyce Krawiec. “Ardagh has been a great partner in Forsyth County and we are proud of their confidence in our people to support their success.”

Joining the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina were key partners in the project that included the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, Forsyth Technical Community College, Forsyth County, Greater Winston-Salem, Inc., and the City of Winston-Salem.

