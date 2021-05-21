Wordswell & Avelar Embrace Empowerment on New Single “Royalty Pt. 1”
EINPresswire.com/ -- (Los Angeles, CA) May 21, 2021 -- Bicoastal Hip-Hip duo Landon Wordswell & The Don Avelar are back at it with the first offering from their soon-to-be-announced new album. The group, which released their latest studio record ‘I’m Tired’ back in December (2020), opted to make a quick return to the studio while touring remained untenable. Today, the band has shared the first single off their next LP, releasing the track “Royalty Pt. 1”.
The song comes out the gate with a stirring, uplifting energy; led by the hymnal-esque guest vocals of R&B/Soul singer Shateish. Like most of their upcoming LP, “Royalty Pt. 1” was deeply influenced by the American zeitgeist of 2020, but ultimately leans into the positive end of the spectrum that celebrates those who seek to persevere.
“Royalty Pt. 1” is available now on major streaming/digital platforms found here.
Speaking about their new single, Wordswell & Avelar comment:
“We let Shateish have her way with the hook/chorus and once delivered she informed me that she makes music to empower others. This was a powerful statement to me at the time especially upon listening to what she sent back. We actually had the album pretty much done, but this song basically compelled us to rewrite our album with the idea of empowerment and hope in mind.”
David McDonald
