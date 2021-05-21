N2M Launches Program To Help Advance Women In Technology
N2M Launches Program To Help Advance Women In Technology In Senior Management and Corporate Board PositionsNASVHILLE, TN, UNITED STATE, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- N2M, a leading Information Technology services and woman-owned firm, launches program to help increase gender diversity in technology.
As a Woman-Owned Technology services firm we know what it’s like being a minority. Less than 29% of all the businesses in the U.S. are woman-owned. The numbers are far worse for technology companies that are owned by women. There were nearly 13 million women-owned businesses in the U.S. in 2019. But only 13% of women-owned startups were in the Information Technology sector.
Help Us Advance Women In Technology
Passionate about increasing the female diversity in technology, N2M has launched a program working with leading corporations and private equity firms to help advance women in technology in management positions and on corporate boards. We feel that advancing women in technology will help to further gender diversity in technology.
In the last couple of decades, the world has made huge strides when it comes to women’s involvement in the workforce. Despite the progress, the technology industry ranks as one of fields with the least gender diversity and equality. For decades, careers in the tech industry and other STEM fields have not been so welcoming to women. There is a huge gender gap between men and women in the STEM fields. This gap manifests itself through various aspects, including employment opportunities, wages, leadership opportunities and perception at the workplace.
There are only about 19% of women in entry level and mid-level roles in the tech industry. At the senior level, however, women hold only 16% of positions. As you go even higher, this number drops even lower, with women holding just 10% of executive level positions.
N2M is partnering with leading corporations and private equity firms to recruit women in technology into senior management positions and corporate board positions. As a woman-owned technology firm, N2M has firsthand experience as a minority and is uniquely suited to lead this initiative. N2M has a vast network of qualified women in technology seeking management and corporate board positions.
Technology and digital experience are in great demand today. This demand has greatly increased due to the pandemic with many companies seeking technology expertise. Management and board members, however, often seek out the same candidates, overlooking very qualified candidates. N2M's goal is to provide a wider pipeline of candidates for companies, creating more opportunities for women in technology.
"We believe helping women in technology to advance will also help to attract and keep more women in the technology field, thereby creating more gender diversity in technology. Our program will create more opportunities for women in technology and provide qualified candidates to companies." said Cynthia Coker, CEO of N2M
To learn more about N2M's Advancing Women In Technology Program, please contact us. www.n2madvisory.com
