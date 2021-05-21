Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Heartbreak Record of the Summer

DURHAM, NC, US, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout his career, he has proven time and again that his voice is his instrument. With this new single, he continues to shine with a vocal style that is unique and present. After releasing 2 EP’s and 3 singles over the recent years, Rosario is preparing for the release of his Debut album that will be coming out this year.

“Need Me” is the follow up single to Rosario’s biggest record to date “Survive”. The magic of the song is in the infectious melodies and sing-along lyrics that immediately connect with listeners and make them want to turn up as loud as possible. It is rare to find a song so easily relatable, but that makes it feel like the whole country is singing together.

The Durham-based artist and singer-songwriter, Elijah Rosario releases his brand new single “Need Me.” This infectious record is the embodiment of heartbreak and despair. His lyrics are powerful, catchy and emotional as he sings:

“One day you say you love me, That you need me
You aint never gone leave my side
Now you tryna play me, you wanna dub me
And get another man to hurt my pride”

Rosario is making a wave in the music community with this immaculate release. The talented musician seeks to push the envelope with his sound and bridge various elements from different genres to make a well-rounded, dynamic style.

