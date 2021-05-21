Entegrion's VCM Allows For Viscoelastic Coagulation Results From New Borns With Just A Heel Prick

VCM Analyzer

DURHAM, NC, USA, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entegrion, Inc., a leading developer of innovative solutions for clinical diagnosis and management of hemostasis, highlighted a newly released publication of a single-center study demonstrating the clinical value of its VCM, portable viscoelastic coagulation monitor, in assessing coagulation at the bedside. In the study, accepted for publication in The Journal of Maternal-Fetal & Neonatal Medicine, principal investigator Dr. Maurizio Radicioni of Azienda Ospedaliera di Perugia, assessed the feasibility of using heel prick blood sampling compared to standard blood sampling with premature neonates. The Entegrion VCM has a CE mark for use in Europe and is available for research use only in the U.S.

Conducted from September 2020 to February 8, 2021 in Perugia, Italy, 67 patients were enrolled with standard samples collected. Additionally two further samples through heel pricks per patient were acquired. “Blood sampling in neonates can be a difficult task, especially in neonatal intensive care environments” stated Dr. Radicioni. “We demonstrated that the benefits of viscoelastic coagulation testing can now be gained through the use of heel stick samples run on the VCM.”

“Providing clinicians with diagnostic tools that simplify the monitoring of high risk neonatal patients is crucial to improving outcomes during the early weeks of life,” said Jack Mowell, Executive Chairman for Entegrion. “The recent study in Perugia showed how the Entegrion VCM can play an important role in helping support clinical decision-making by providing a quick and accurate, easy-to-use device for monitoring hemostasis at patient’s bedside.”

About the VCM, Portable Viscoelastic Coagulation Monitor

The Entegrion VCM is a compact, portable device that performs a viscoelastic analysis of the coagulation-fibrinolysis process utilizing glass surface activation of untreated whole blood. The wide surface area of contact between the blood and the glass inside the cartridge accounts for the rapid initiation of clotting, eliminating the need for activating factors. VCM has been compared to ROTEM® NATEM (non-activated method), showing good-to-moderate agreement in test results between the two systems in a cohort of patients undergoing major surgery.1 By making viscoelastic measurements of the hemostasis of blood samples rapidly and accurately, the VCM system addresses the accessibility, robustness and training issues associated with large, complex, traditional systems.

About Entegrion:

Entegrion is a life sciences company that is focused on improving the awareness and treatment of hemostasis and transfusion needs. Based in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park, Entegrion offers patented technologies designed to improve diagnostics, and overcome limitations in storage, safety, and availability of blood-derived products while preserving their functionality. Many of Entegrion’s advances in biologics and diagnostics are based on close collaborations with leading medical research institutions and the Department of Defense. Visit http://www.entegrion-vcm.com for more information.

