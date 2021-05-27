NobelBiz launches new Webinar: Call Center Talent Acquisition & Hiring for Success

We invited experts Jennifer Brown and Rachel Macklin to share their tips, insights and advice on scouting for a productive and loyal workforce.

Last year we saw an almost immediate shift overnight in contact center interest towards the virtual world. But how will this impact our technology, our hiring process, how and where we recruit?” — Rachel Macklin

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- NobelBiz just released its latest webinar, featuring two special guests to talk about the struggles of hiring, keeping, and meeting the needs of call center agents.Jennifer Brown, with 35 years in the call center industry, and Rachel Macklin, with over 15 years of staffing and consulting background experience, together with host Christian Montes, talk about what the call center workforce market looks like in the present days and how the pandemic changed it. They also provide relevant advice on how to create a sound call center hiring strategy, and offer practical solutions for achieving a proficient hiring and training process.The latest of the NobelBiz Webinar Series premiered Wednesday, May 26th. Interested parties can register and access it on the NobelBiz official website.Join Onsite Vicepresident of Parker Staffing, Jennifer Brown, and VP of Talent Acquisition at Parker Staffing, Rachel Macklin, in a discussion about the rising demand for agents in the call center sector, the strains on the call center HR departments, hiring strategies, and the role of technology in creating a sound hiring and training strategy.By registering to this webinar, viewers will get front row at Jennifer and Rachel’s valuable lessons, tips, and insights. They will learn about talent acquisition and leadership, and get insider knowledge about how to review their approach to hiring, training, and retaining agents."As business models were forced to change, HR departments were overwhelmed in numerous ways. The impact of the pandemic created a mental health crisis for many employees, and this put a stain on the HR departments…" Jennifer BrownWatch this exclusive webinar to learn about:-Scouting for a productive and loyal workforce-How to build a strong agent team in the remote environment-Defining the ideal candidate for call center remote & hybrid work-Qualities that indicate long term agent retention & performanceNobelBiz is a Cloud Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally.Being more an extension of its clients’ services, rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, sms), social media, and voice in a single interface.The NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.Are you a proud member of the Contact Center industry? Do you want to impart your knowledge to our viewers? Do you know anyone who fits these criteria? Email us at mirela.otea@nobelbiz.com and let’s set up a meeting.

Watch a preview of Call Center Talent Acquisition & Hiring for Success: Scouting for a productive and loyal workforce | Webinar