New App Increases Odds of Winning the California Lottery

LottoFish makes it easier to win by enabling ticket pooling among lottery playersLOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LottoFish has launched, offering California lottery players a new app that enables ticket pooling to increase everyone’s odds of winning the lottery. The app is now available on both Apple and Google App Store. It works with California’s Powerball, Mega Millions and CA Super Lotto Plus lotteries.
The LottoFish platform acts as the “captain” of the lottery pool. This approach ensures a safe and equitable distribution of winnings to players, according to Abraham Perez, a LottoFish co-founder. “We have built a secure and transparent process that increases players’ odds of winning without having to risk more money,” Perez explained.
LottoFish addresses the classic dilemma of the lottery player, which relates to the overwhelming odds against winning. Indeed, the odds of one player winning a jackpot are one in 302,575,350. However, with ticket pooling, these numbers shrink dramatically. In a ticket pool of 500, the odds of winning rise to one in 605,150.
California has a 100-person limit for a pool.
In addition to its convenience by eliminating the hassle of driving to the store to buy a lottery ticket, the app removes the possibility of a pool member trying to cheat with a winning ticket.
The LottoFish app is easy to use, requiring only three taps to purchase a ticket and check out. The app also allows players to chat within the pools. Tickets are stored in a vault at a secure location. LottoFish does not take any winnings but charges a small service fee for purchases.
All users receive a free lottery ticket after downloading the app.
The LottoFish app complies with all state and California Lottery Commission laws and regulations.
About LottoFish
Based in Southern California, LottoFish is made up of economics and computer programming graduates. The founders took their passion for numbers and tech and created a product that would bring value to the community through streamlining and perfecting the experience of purchasing, pooling and winning lottery prizes.
