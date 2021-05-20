Medical Student Emerges as Winner of Black Connect’s FeverPitch 2021: NYC
Entrepreneur with new platform for Black skin care advances to the FinalsNEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York City Chapter of Black Connect announces Camile Delva, Founder of Skin Releaf as the 2021 New York City Chapter FeverPitch winner. FeverPitch is a national initiative curated by Black Connect that provides a platform for Black entrepreneurs and business owners across all industries and in all stages of development to gain insight from and exposure to venture capitalists and potential investors, community and corporate leaders, executives, seasoned and successful entrepreneurs and professionals, disruptors and more.
The event kicked off with a tribute to Malcolm X in honor of the slain activist’s birthday and also included commentary from Pitchmaster Precious Williams and Clayton Banks, CEO of Silicon Harlem. Samuel Manning, President of the New York City Chapter served as host and the event was sponsored by Braze.
The winner, Camile Delva, is currently enrolled in the CUNY School of Medicine at the City College of New York. Her company, Skin Releaf is a web optimized platform that helps people of color get access to dermatologists and education to help manage their skin health. On the platform, members can connect virtually with screened dermatologists that are knowledgeable on darker skin tones in minutes without the hassle of finding someone online or waiting weeks to book an appointment.
“As a college student, it’s hard to find opportunities like [FeverPitch],said Delva. So, I’m grateful to have this space to speak about my brand. Most importantly, I’m grateful to help fight for the better treatment of Black and Brown skin and improve the overall care of the Black community, so without a doubt I will continue to move on with the mission of my brand.”
Delva will receive a $2,500 business grant and be considered as a finalist for the National 2021 FeverPitch Champion title. The national competition will take place in October. Delva and the FeverPitch winners of the Tulsa and Tampa Chapters of Black Connect will compete for a $10,000 business grant alongside 2 wildcard entries that will be selected from around the United States.
For questions regarding FeverPitch or for sponsorship, contact Angela Majette, Co-Founder and President, at amajette@blackconnect.org. For information on the New York City Chapter, contact Sam Manning, President, and newyorkcitychapter@blackconnect.org. To join Black Connect, visit blackconnect.org/join. To join Black Connect and start a local chapter in your area visit blackconnect.org/local-chapters.
About Black Connect
Blackconnect.org is proud to be the only national 501(c)(3) membership and chapter-based organization dedicated solely to eliminating the racial wealth gap in America by increasing the number and success rate of Black-owned businesses. Membership is open to any individual or entity that supports the mission. In addition to programs and services, we partner with Blackconnect.com to provide our members with a tools-based business and social network that enables entrepreneurial activities and promotes the socioeconomic growth and empowerment of the Black community. Download the Black Connect mobile app for Android in Google Play and IOS in the App Store.
About Braze
Braze is a comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers relevant and memorable experiences between consumers and the brands they love. Context underpins every Braze interaction, helping brands foster human connection with consumers through interactive conversations across channels that deliver value quickly and continuously. The company was named a Leader in Forrester's 2020 Mobile Engagement Automation Wave™ report and was recognized as one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces two years in a row. Braze is headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com.
