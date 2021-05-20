Inlet Yoga Studio Helps COVID-19 Lockdown Families in India
Inlet Yoga Studio of Manasquan, NJ Held Fund Raising Event to Benefit COVID-19 Locked Down Families in India on May 15th, 2021MANASQUAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Vafakos owner of Inlet Yoga Studio in Manasquan, New Jersey held a fundraiser for families in India on strict lockdown that are not allowed to leave their homes. The fundraiser was held in Curtis Park across the street and adjacent to Inlet Yoga Studio on Main Street in Manasquan on May 15th, 2021. Jennifer and the Inlet Yoga Community raised $2,200 to benefit the families to provide basic necessities for survival. The $2,200 donation will benefit approximately 40 families.
The event brought together seven leading senior teachers as well as numerous participants in the local and tri-state area.
About Inlet Yoga Studio
Inlet Yoga Studio is a 10-year-old yoga studio community in Manasquan, NJ, purchased by Jennifer Vafakos in 2016. Inlet Yoga provides yoga classes for beginner to advanced students, with multiple styles of yoga classes available.
