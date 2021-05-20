Saint Jovite Youngblood Applauds the Move to a 24K Hard Gold Jewellery Industry Standard
MONROVIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in the popularity of 24K hard gold products with Millennials and Gen Z consumers is spurring a significant move to standardization. Saint Jovite Youngblood, owner of Youngblood Metals Mining, has decades of experience in the wholesale of precious metals and believes this is a good environmental move and will benefit consumers as well.
During the fall of 2020, the five major gold jewellery retail companies and the five leading gold industry associations launched “24K Hard Gold Jewellery Industry Standard” Advocate in Beijing with the goal to “vigorously promote the standardization process of 24K hard gold products.”
The goal of the “Standard” is to create a “feasible industry criterion to answer questions such as what standard testing methods can be used to classify the products as 24K hard gold, how to ensure that the chemicals used in production meet the national environmental protection requirements, and how to guarantee product compliance and safety before sale,” according to a World Gold Council press release.
“The fact that industry leaders are making such a move speaks volumes to the need of standardization and also suggests a necessary industry shift to become more environmentally friendly,” said Saint Jovite Youngblood.
At the launch event held during the 2020 China Jewellery Industry Capital Forum-Gold Market Development Forum, participating companies of the “Standard” voiced determination to strengthen self-regulation and standardization of the industry.
According to the press release, Roland Wang, Managing Director of the World Gold Council China, believes that the “Standard”, as the industry’s first normative document for 24K hard gold jewellery, will have a positive impact on the market and should not be underestimated.
“Millennials and Gen Z consumer groups are becoming increasingly dominant in all industries and their buying decisions are complex – often including a focus on environmental responsibility. The “Standard” should allow for them to make 24k hard gold purchases without as much concern or trepidation,” said Saint Jovite Youngblood.
About Youngblood Metals Mining
Based out of Monrovia, California, Youngblood Metals Mining specializes in wholesale collectibles and precious metals. The company deals with a range of rare items extending from unique jewellery and watches to rare coins and collectibles like antique toys.
