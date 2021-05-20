Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US Event Photos Announces Resumption of Live Events

This year's 2021 Bassmaster Classic Green Screen Photo Booth for Yamaha will let participants choose which pro fisherman they "pose" with as they "accept" their trophy.

US Event Photos will resume live, in-person green screen photo booths, experiential photo marketing at events, and headshot photo booths at live events.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US Event Photos announces the resumption of in-person live events. Starting next month, our regular green screen photo booths, experiential photo marketing events, and head shot photo booths will resume normal operations. For almost 14 months US Event Photos was sidelined with COVID-19, preferring to cancel all in-person events while the pandemic raged. Now, with new CDC guidelines in place, and live events coming online, they are resuming normal in-person photo experiences.
US Event Photos will kick off a delayed 2021 with scheduled photography events at the Bassmaster Classic in Fort Worth Texas. Ironically, it was immediately after the 2021 Bassmaster Classic that COVID-19 forced the cancellation of all events for the rest of 2020 and into 2021. A photo experience designed for Yamaha, this year’s Classic will feature “pick your pro”, where participants can pose in the winner’s circle with a Yamaha pro fisherman. Of course, the pro is added digitally to the background, and it’s all possible through US Event Photos award-winning use of green screen photography.

“I am so excited to be back to live events,” said US Event Photos owner and lead photographer Mike Gatty, “COVID forced many experiential photo marketing and green screen photo booth companies to close. We were able to thrive thanks to our rock-solid national client base, and our virtual photo booth business. We were extremely fortunate. Many artists weren’t so lucky.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, US Event Photos launched a new podcast, the 743 Patterson Park Podcast, featuring short episodes on the artists, entrepreneurs and activists in East Baltimore. The podcast was an instant hit and is available on both audio and video platforms. Mike hosts the podcast and has featured artists ranging from a Black Lives Matter window muralist to a local drag performer.

“The podcast has been a smash success,” said Mike Gatty, “and we’ll continue producing episodes from our studios even as our schedule cranks back up. In fact, we are planning an LGBTQIA+ podcast in partnership with the Travel and Adventure Show.”

Meanwhile, catch the 743 Patterson Park Podcast on any major audio platform, or the US Event Photos Vimeo or YouTube channels.

Michael Gatty
US Event Photos
+1 410-845-8083
email us here

