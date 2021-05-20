Ask Alexa if Your Business Is Cyber Secure
Cyber Connect is a new Amazon Alexa Skill that enables small businesses (SMBs) to get real time information about their current cybersecurity status.
By simply saying, “Alexa, ask my SOC…”, users can get real time cybersecurity information about their business. Cyber Connect demystifies SMB cybersecurity!”HAGERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
In a bold move to help small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) maintain improved awareness of their cybersecurity status, SOCSoter has released “Cyber Connect”. Cyber Connect is a new Amazon Alexa Skill that enables SOCSoter customers to ask questions about their current cybersecurity status.
The small business community has long been a vulnerable target for cybercrime. How can a SMB be sure that they are secure? The skill is positioned to enable SMBs to quickly check their technology and security stack by collecting status and real time security information; all without having to lift a finger or pick up the phone.
By making access to their partner account and security reports more convenient, SMBs are encouraged to take a more active part in their own cybersecurity status. With a user-friendly, customer-facing approach, the skill demystifies cybersecurity for SMBs that often struggle to understand the critical role it plays in their business.
Cyber Connect is integrated with the SOCSoter Security Operations Center (SOC), and the SMB’s secure partner account. By simply saying, “Alexa, ask my SOC...”, the following types of questions can be answered:
• Is my network secure?
• What is my oldest open ticket?
• How many open tickets do I have?
• What is the most recent vulnerability?
• For a random cybersecurity fact!
Because security is always the top priority, SOCSoter has built-in measures to protect the user from abuse. To protect the user’s interactions with the service, the Alexa interaction history and activity cards associated with this skill will not be viewable in the Alexa App or via www.amazon.com/alexaprivacy.
Any SOCSoter partner can take advantage of Cyber Connect to help provide SMBs with the peace of mind that their customers’ infrastructure is fully secure.
About SOCSoter:
Aside from providing comprehensive and affordable cybersecurity solutions for their SMB customers, an intense channel-only, partner focus makes SOCSoter a great choice for MSPs. As an independent company, SOCSoter understands the business challenges MSPs and their SMB customers face. MSPs can monitor and manage all of the components of their customer networks while resting in the knowledge that our 24/7, US-based SOC has your back.
With SOCSoter, your MSP can benefit from high-margin SOC services on a SIEM platform without the need for additional IT staff or training. Grow your business with comprehensive, world-class, 24/7 network security at an affordable monthly price. Probably the best cybersecurity company in the channel!
For more information regarding SOCSoter and the services they provide small and mid-sized businesses call (866) 977-7621 or visit www.socsoter.com.
