Time Traveller Paints Renaissance Masterpieces

Renaissance Art Comes to 21st Century via NFT

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned artist, Jay Johansen has travelled back in time to visit the Masters of the Renaissance period and capture the magic of their masterpieces. Applying his expressive Fusion art technique to famous Renaissance works, Johansen takes these famous pieces into the 21st century by giving them a renewed digital life. Johansen’s unique Fusion artwork imbues a sense of surrealism and embodies the journey of an artist that challenges perceptions of traditional subjects and mediums while aspiring to influence the art crypto market with his unique style and visual intensity. Johansen’s Fusion Art process uniquely blends collage, paint, and portraiture to transcend traditional art.

“I knew my mental time travel would culminate in my art eventually. Now I have an outlet via the Blockchain and NFTs to memorialize my achievement with my expressive Fusion Renaissance artworks.” Johansen said.

He recently minted the “Mona L’ether” Renaissance Fusion NFT Collection premier digital art enabling the opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind digital asset in the NFT marketplace.

Working in high resolution digital formats, Johansen’s Fusion NFT files represent the mastery of color space, detail, resolution, and visual acuity. These masterwork files are then minted into to an NFT Digital Asset on the Ethereum blockchain.

https://opensea.io/assets/0x495f947276749ce646f68ac8c248420045cb7b5e/60916657985899906815643572908217699289642862409514317759480224791203799891969/

