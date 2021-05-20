LoginRadius Offers Unified and Secure User Experience with Account Linking
Leading CIAM solution provider introduces account linking capabilities to enrich user experience and improve security
We’re happy to announce that LoginRadius is paving the path for businesses to deliver more unified user experience through account linking.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, a leading provider of consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solutions announced that their platform now offers account linking capabilities that improves user experience, enhances data insights, and reinforces security.
— Deepak Gupta, CTO of LoginRadius
The new feature in the CIAM platform ensures consumers are remembered and associated with the same user profile on the application, which cuts redundancy.
Consumers can log in to the platform from any of the available log-in methods and leverage a flawless user experience.
“Businesses are juggling multiple identities of a single consumer, which not only hampers user experience but eventually shakes the overall security. Account linking is the need of the hour for businesses striving to enhance the user experience without compromising on security,” says Deepak Gupta, CTO of LoginRadius.
The Account Linking feature by LoginRadius ensures that a single consumer account is maintained on your applications while allowing consumers to authenticate using any of the login methods.
LoginRadius’ account linking feature includes the following capabilities and features:
Streamlining User Experience: Account linking in LoginRadius streamlines the login process and offers a personalized user experience to consumers.
Improved Security: With Account Linking, digital identities can be managed more securely without any chance of data or privacy breach.
Integrated Behaviour Insights: Consumers can self-link/unlink social accounts according to their choice, which helps businesses to identify and access integrated behavior.
Businesses can leverage LoginRadius’ account linking feature to overcome the hassle of dealing with multiple identities that belong to a single individual.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience.
The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application. The company offers open source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third-party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products. The platform is already loved by over 3,000 businesses with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion consumers worldwide.
The company has scored the highest points in technology category in the Forrester Wave, is recognized as industry leader by KuppingerCole and key vendor in the CIAM space by Gatner. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.
