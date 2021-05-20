Auctions at Showplace Will Offer 280 Lots from NYC Estates on May 23

Photo credit: Showplace Luxury Art Design Vintage/nyshowplace.com

NEW YORK, NY, US, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 280 lots from NYC and the metropolitan area estates will be offered at the upcoming New York City Estate Auction at Showplace on May 23, 2021. These include French Art Deco lighting, Art Nouveau decorative arts, mid-century modern furniture, handbags and accessories, fashion, silver, fine jewelry, and a unique selection of fine art featuring a limited-edition bicycle by Ai Weiwei (pictured) and an oil on panel triptych by Gonzalo Azira, among other lots. All of the auction items can be viewed in person at Showplace Design Center in New York.

Twice a month, Showplace Luxury Art Design Vintage conducts estate auctions accessible both online and in person at their retail location in Chelsea. Featuring pieces that are always fresh to the market, Showplace auctions offer an amazing opportunity to buy rare and unique items that are hard to find anywhere else. These include furniture, Asian art and antiques, decorative art, fine art, silver, jewelry, and many more. New York City Estate Auction scheduled for May 23 is no exception, as Auctions at Showplace will offer a stunning selection of valuable collectibles for any taste.

The top lot of the upcoming auction is Gonzalo Ariza’s oil on panel triptych “Camino de Herradura,” which depicts a steep and rocky bridle path overlooking lush forest, with figures and horse in the upper right corner. The painting is estimated at $15,000-25,000. Other fine art highlights include Ai Weiwei’s limited-edition mixed-media bicycle, John Altoon’s watercolor and ink on paper illustration board painting “Harper Series,” Judith Brown’s monumental welded metal sculpture “Red Tree,” Jim Dine’s etching on Richard de Bas floral paper “The Jewish Heart,” and Rufino Tamayo’s mixograph / lithograph in colors “Figura en Verde,” among others.

Besides a wonderful selection of fine art, New York City Estate Auction offers exceptional furniture pieces, including Paul Frankl Art Deco Skyscraper occasional table, Eames for Herman Miller lounge chair and ottoman, and an Art Deco fruitwood draw-leaf dining table. The auction also features a gorgeous selection of diamond rings and gold earrings, Pre-Columbian antiquities, French Art Deco lighting, Tiffany lamps, vintage vases and mirrors, silver, luxury watches, Chanel handbags, gold coins, Japanese ceramic bowls, Persian carpets, designer dresses, and many more.

New York City Estate Auction at Showplace will start on May 23, 12 pm EDT. Online bidding is already open so that anyone can bid on the items they want from the comfort of their homes. In-person preview is available at Showplace Luxury Art Design Vintage at 40 West 25th Street, New York, Wednesday through Sunday, 10 am – 6 pm.