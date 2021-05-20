CannaHealth and Lifemesh partnership sees 100% increase in appointments and profits

Lifemesh Corp Logo Lifemesh Clinic-as-a-Service, Complete Digital Health CannaHealth Logo (https://gocannahealth.com)

At the six-month anniversary, the results are in: • Over 100% increase in same-clinic appointments • Over 100% increase in profits

PLANTATION, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Lifemesh solution has allowed us to streamline our business and shift our primary focus to providing patient care both in-clinic and through telehealth sessions,” said Henry Smith, CFO of CannaHealth ™ “We have seen better than 100% increase in both appointments and profits over the 6-month timeframe.”

The Lifemesh ™ Clinic as a Service (CaaS ™) solution consists of a hosted EHR, website, patient portal, email, and call center system. CaaS ™ provides a fully managed and secure system for all the needs of a clinic and clinic network.

“Working with CannaHealth ™ has been a joy,” said Joshua Fischburg, CEO of Lifemesh ™. “they were the perfect candidate for our CaaS ™ solution and have been highly receptive to feature recommendations and other suggestions. The results they have seen are quite impressive. We are excited about their ongoing growth.”

About Lifemesh ™

Lifemesh ™ is a technology provider on a mission to help health providers create satisfied patients while increasing revenue, profits, and cost savings. Lifemesh rapid deployment of intelligent digital health solutions streamline and improve patient experiences to ensure high-value appropriate care is delivered in an environment where patients are well treated. Lifemesh Clinic as a Service (CaaS ™), LifeBot ™, and Lifemesh Population Analytics platforms provide the tools to execute proactive patient-centric digital health. Lifemesh Corp is a Plantation, Florida-based privately-owned C-Corporation. Connect with us on lifemesh.ai, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter, or by calling 877-LIFE-AS-1

About CannaHealth ™

CannaHealth ™ is a Health and Wellness Center providing medical marijuana certification and education to create patient-centered treatment plans utilizing cannabis as an intervention for the safe and effective management of symptoms. Founded in 2017 CannaHealth ™ is committed to improving the quality of patients’ lives and restoring well-being. The CannaHealth ™ physical and virtual clinic experiences set a new standard of excellence, emphasizing health, wellness, and convenience. Visit gocannahealth.com

