Protecmedia's CMS achieves 100% SEO performance on Google Lighthouse

SPAIN, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITER WCM, Protecmedia's content management system, receives the highest score in the evaluation process conducted with the Google Lighthouse Audit Tool. Given the upcoming implementation of Google Core Vitals, the 100% SEO performance demonstrates the capability of ITER WCM as a solution to improve the web positioning for online media.

Luis Alberto Merlos, Digital Product Specialist at Protecmedia, makes it a point to ensure that by using ITER WCM software web news achieve the highest possible score in SEO analysis. "Achieving 100% performance in this area highlights the power of ITER WCM to position digital media news in the top positions of organic search results."

Automatic updating of each media's sitemaps, optimised metadata tagging and outputting the AMP version of articles for proper content visibility are some of the artificial intelligence functionalities that have enabled ITER WCM to achieve the highest score in the SEO performance analysis.

The development of ITER WCM artificial intelligence for content positioning enables the automatic application of the metadata of each news story. Thanks to its semantic intelligence engine, ITER WCM automatically performs metadata tagging to optimise the positioning of all new and historical media content.

María Arenas, Chief Marketing Officer of Protecmedia, asserts: "Helping our clients achieve the best possible SEO positioning is part of our commitment. Just as we have 24/7 customer service in the client's language, we have a team dedicated to improving their SEO results."



About Protecmedia

Protecmedia is an international company operating in 29 countries and has been exclusively dedicated to software development and services for news companies since 1979. More than 500 publishing media rely on Protecmedia as their partner for technological development and digital transformation.

The software solutions for editorial management, CMS, DAM together with a continuous update service and specialised multilingual support around the clock are used daily by media companies from all over the world and managed from its offices in Spain, France, Portugal, Germany and Chile.