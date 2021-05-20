Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 558 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,058 in the last 365 days.

StoreSmart Self-Storage Sells Five-Facility Self-Storage Portfolio to Bluebird Self-Storage

The exceptional purchase price and cap rate achieved are representative of the quality of the portfolio and of our team of shareholders, board, and management.”
— Kim Sterling, President & COO

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StoreSmart Self-Storage is pleased to announce the private asset sale of its five-facility self-storage portfolio to Bluebird Core Associates Inc. in an all-cash deal that closed on March 19, 2021.

Ms. Kim Sterling, President & Chief Operating Officer said of the sale, “The board and shareholders are very pleased with the transaction. The exceptional purchase price and cap rate achieved are representative of the quality of the portfolio and of our team of shareholders, board, and management.”

The portfolio included 310,588 square feet of net rentable area, with locations in Canmore, Cochrane, Red Deer, Edmonton, and Sherwood Park, Alberta. In addition to self-storage and self-storage-related revenues, the properties had well-developed ancillary revenue streams from billboard leases, cell tower leases, U-Haul operations, and the sale of boxes and moving supplies.

“It was an outstanding exit opportunity for the shareholders, as the buyer was expanding into Western Canada and actively pursuing a larger foothold in Alberta. We have truly enjoyed serving these communities, and wish to thank our customers, employees, vendors, and contractors for their support over the years.” Ms. Sterling added.

Based in Calgary and founded in 2006, StoreSmart Self-Storage developed and opened its first location in 2007, subsequently pursuing strategic growth opportunities via expansion and acquisition.

For further information, please contact:

+1 403-701-6385
Andrew Stec, Vice President Development
StoreSmart Self-Storage
astec@storesmart.ca

You just read:

StoreSmart Self-Storage Sells Five-Facility Self-Storage Portfolio to Bluebird Self-Storage

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.