Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,077 in the last 365 days.

Injured Hiker Carried from Moat Mountain

CONTACT: Lt. Bradley Morse CO Joseph Canfield May 20, 2021

Bartlett, NH – On May 19, 2021, at 6:43 p.m., Bartlett-Jackson Ambulance, North Conway Fire-Rescue, Lakes Region Search and Rescue Team, and New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a report of an injured hiker in Bartlett on the Moat Mountain Trail.

Rescuers located Kathleen Moore, 61, of Johnson City, TN, approximately 1.7 miles from the trailhead with an injured knee after falling on a loose rock in the trail. Moore was unable to walk and was subsequently carried in a litter to the ambulance where she was transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment of her injuries.

New Hampshire Fish and Game is a self-funded agency which relies heavily upon volunteer rescue groups to complete the mission of search and rescue in the woodlands of the state. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe Card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.HikeSafe.com.

You just read:

Injured Hiker Carried from Moat Mountain

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.