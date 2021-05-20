Injured Hiker Carried from Moat Mountain

CONTACT: Lt. Bradley Morse CO Joseph Canfield May 20, 2021

Bartlett, NH – On May 19, 2021, at 6:43 p.m., Bartlett-Jackson Ambulance, North Conway Fire-Rescue, Lakes Region Search and Rescue Team, and New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a report of an injured hiker in Bartlett on the Moat Mountain Trail.

Rescuers located Kathleen Moore, 61, of Johnson City, TN, approximately 1.7 miles from the trailhead with an injured knee after falling on a loose rock in the trail. Moore was unable to walk and was subsequently carried in a litter to the ambulance where she was transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment of her injuries.

New Hampshire Fish and Game is a self-funded agency which relies heavily upon volunteer rescue groups to complete the mission of search and rescue in the woodlands of the state. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe Card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.HikeSafe.com.