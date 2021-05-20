Fatal Crash On NB JFX Under Investigation

May 20, 2021

(RUXTON, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality early this morning on the JFX in Baltimore County.

Around 5:15 a.m., troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack responded to a reported two-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of the JFX prior to Ruxton Road. Troopers arrived with fire and rescue personnel and found two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of an SUV ran into the rear of another SUV in the far left lane of the JFX, causing both vehicles to run off the roadway. A male in one of the vehicles has been pronounced deceased at the scene. The body will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

Northbound lanes of the JFX were closed due to the crash investigation.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team has responded to conduct the investigation. The investigation is continuing.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov