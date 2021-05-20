Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2021 Comprehensive Surveillance Review— Background Paper on Systemic Risk and Macroprudential Policy Advice in Article IV Consultations

May 20, 2021

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

This paper assesses progress made in deepening and integrating systemic risk analysis and macroprudential policy advice in Article IV consultations following up on the findings of the IEO evaluation. The assessment informs the Comprehensive Surveillance Review and the FSAP Review in their recommendations to strengthen these areas in Article IV consultations. The findings point to notable improvements made since the launch of the macrofinancial mainstreaming initiative, particularly in staff reports for advanced economies and in covering bank and credit-related risks.

Policy Paper No. 2021/033

Monetary policy Political economy

occasional

English

May 18, 2021

9781513582719/2663-3493

PPEA2021033

32

