Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,084 in the last 365 days.

2021 Comprehensive Surveillance Review— Background Paper on Scenario Planning

Publication Date:

May 20, 2021

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The scenario planning exercises help to draw out the surveillance priorities and stress- test the robustness of those priorities to uncertainties in the decade ahead. To inform the two priorities on confronting risks and uncertainties and mitigating spillovers, the scenarios illustrate how different shocks and alternative policy approaches carry their own risks and can have both positive and negative spillovers. The scenarios also illustrate some of the complex economic and non-economic factors that feed into the priority on economic sustainability and demonstrate how resource constraints and changing economic structures underpin the need for a unified policy approach.

Series:

Policy Paper No. 2021/035

Subject:

Monetary policy Political economy

Frequency:

occasional

English

Publication Date:

May 18, 2021

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513583174/2663-3493

Stock No:

PPEA2021035

Pages:

29

You just read:

2021 Comprehensive Surveillance Review— Background Paper on Scenario Planning

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.