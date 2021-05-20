2021 Comprehensive Surveillance Review— Background Paper on Main Findings from The Stakeholder Surveys
May 20, 2021
This note presents key results from the surveys of country authorities, IMF Executive Directors (EDs), and mission chiefs (MCs) to inform the Comprehensive Surveillance Review (CSR). Key takeaways and cross-cutting themes that emerge are Trends, Policy Challenges, Surveillance Priorities, Surveillance modalities and Traction.
Policy Paper No. 2021/036
Monetary policy Political economy
occasional
English
May 18, 2021
9781513577883/2663-3493
PPEA2021036
29