2021 Comprehensive Surveillance Review— Background Paper on Main Findings from The Stakeholder Surveys

Publication Date:

May 20, 2021

Electronic Access:

Summary:

This note presents key results from the surveys of country authorities, IMF Executive Directors (EDs), and mission chiefs (MCs) to inform the Comprehensive Surveillance Review (CSR). Key takeaways and cross-cutting themes that emerge are Trends, Policy Challenges, Surveillance Priorities, Surveillance modalities and Traction.