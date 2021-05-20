Cylera Continues Global Growth Momentum with Executive Additions, Global Partners, and Regional Expansion
We’re seeing incredible momentum to our next-generation technology for IoT and medical device security. The addition of both Ralph and Katherine is well-timed to lead key growth initiatives.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cylera, the leading IoT security and intelligence company, continues to gain momentum with the recent hire of Ralph Ramsey as senior vice president of business development and Katherine Brocklehurst as vice president of global marketing. Cylera has also launched its global channel partner program and has begun EMEA operations in the U.K. with channel partner firm Core to Cloud whose focus is on healthcare IoT in the U.K. and Ireland. Other points of acceleration are a new strategic relationship with IBM who are incorporating Cylera’s product into healthcare cybersecurity offerings, a strategic technology integration with AbedGraham Partners in the UK, and being selected by the Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust in the U.K. as the solution for securing their IoT and medical devices.
— Timur Ozekcin, Cylera CEO and Co-Founder
“We’re seeing incredible momentum and receptivity to our next-generation technology for IoT and medical device security,” said Timur Ozekcin, CEO and co-founder of Cylera. “The addition of both Ralph and Katherine is well-timed to lead key growth initiatives in both our strategic alliances and our global marketing efforts. Their experience is perfectly aligned with our needs.”
Ramsey joins Cylera from his role at IBM Security as Global Associate Partner, Advisory Services, and previous to that, with Zingbox where he was Head of Global Strategic Alliances (acquired by Palo Alto). Brocklehurst joins from Bayshore Networks where she was vice president of marketing, and previously with Claroty as senior director, global partner marketing where she also ran global events and technical partner marketing, and prior to that at Belden-Tripwire, she was Senior Director of Industrial Cybersecurity.
“I’ve had the good fortune of participating in the technology evolution of IoT security with a specific focus on critical infrastructure, including healthcare. It’s been a deliberate choice to focus here given the importance to human lives,” said Ralph Ramsey. “I’m proud to be part of Cylera’s mission and the talented team here, delivering the innovations that first-generation solutions cannot achieve - and making the connected critical infrastructure of our world a safer place.”
Cylera’s patented and patent-pending innovative IoT technology is purpose-built to solve the complex technical and operational challenges of securing and managing connected medical devices, and enterprise IoT such as security cameras, CCTV, HVAC, elevators, access systems, etc. Cylera’s IoT Platform delivers real-time visibility, inventory, operational intelligence, risk and vulnerability analysis, risk mitigation, segmentation, fleet optimization, and threat detection and response. The platform’s capability is unified through a central management console to streamline operations and provide value across multiple sites and teams.
“It is very exciting to see Cylera continue to strengthen its team and product,” said Matthew Kinsella, Managing Director at Maverick Ventures. “The threat landscape continues to accelerate, making Cylera’s IoT capabilities really essential to healthcare organizations.”
Please visit www.cylera.com or download the Cylera Platform datasheet.
ABOUT CYLERA
Cylera is the next-generation in IoT and medical device security, with enhanced intelligence. We deliver richer data, stronger security and faster reaction times in order to safeguard what matters most: people, data and privacy. Unlike others who use “first-generation” approaches that fall short, Cylera’s Platform is next-generation, patented technology, with unique IoT Device Emulation/digital twin that has zero disruption and can assess true risk within IoT and medical devices with clinical workflow context. Cylera’s insights and recommendations simplify response playbooks when incidents arise, decrease time to remediate, and enable informed decision-making. Aligned with the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, ISO 27001, HIPAA, NIS and others, Cylera addresses IoT risks to patient care and safety. www.cylera.com
Danielle Ostrovsky
Hi-Touch PR Cylera
+1 410-302-9459
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn