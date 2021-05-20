Aaron Regev Shares His Success Story with TriCityDaily.com
Total Home Protection sales manager shares advice for new entrepreneursNEW YORK, USA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tricitydaily.com, an Internet news site focused on keeping the news simple and understandable, recently interviewed Aaron Regev, sales manager for Total Home Protection. In the article, Regev discussed leadership and the importance of purpose-driven company values.
Regev has had an interesting but difficult journey to the top of his industry as an award-winning salesman. His parents emigrated from the Middle East, with Regev born and raised in New York. His parents loomed large in his success. They raised him not to accept failure, but rather to work hard and persevere—an approach to life that makes anything possible. Regev has taken this idea into his current work, helping his customers protect their homes against hidden damages and provided them with peace of mind.
Regev was taught tough love from a young age, which led to his tough but fair leadership style. He believes that sometimes, people need to hear things they don’t want to hear, so he has to be stern sometimes so the message is delivered correctly. He said he treats his team much like his parents treated him growing up: stern but fair. He speaks to them respectfully, without degradation.
Another important factor of leadership, Regev said, is not to be afraid to work hard. An important role of leadership is to instill confidence in teams and treat people with dignity. Regev makes sure that his door is always open and lets his team know they can disturb him at any time to help with anything.
“Anything that my managers do, I can do as well — which allows me to stand tall behind them while I guide them through their everyday responsibilities,” he said.
“As a rule, I try not to treat my people with kids’ gloves. I’m very real with them, Regev said. “I guess I’m a bit of a tough guy sometimes. And I’m not always the easiest person to work with, but you know what? My team loves and respects me, and I love and respect them right back.”
Working in the home warranty industry, Regev said, requires strong values. At Total Home Protection, they strive to reinvent the industry and make life easier for their customers. Regev said his personal mission is to instill those values in his team to do their best to support every customer and help them find relief.
In the interview with Tricitydaily.com, Regev offered advice for those who want to follow a similar path. He recommended understanding how the industry works and, in general, how the business world works. Since competition is fierce, the best thing to strive for is education.
“Learn as much as you can from the beginning so that when you’re in the game, when you’re in the real world dealing with real people, you can become a good entrepreneur. Regev said, “It can be a bit scary to branch out and learn things on your own, but get it done anyway because it is the entrepreneurs that start off as the most indispensable that achieve the most success.”
