Galapagos rock formation Darwin’s Arch has collapsed

(CNN) — One of the most famous rock formations in the Galapagos Islands has collapsed into the sea.

The top of Darwin’s Arch, located in the northern part of the Pacific Ocean archipelago, fell as “a consequence of natural erosion,” according to the Ministry of Environment for Ecuador.

Images of the structure, which now consists of just two pillars, were posted on the social media accounts for the ministry on Monday alongside a statement confirming the news.

“The collapse of Darwin’s Arch, the attractive natural bridge found less than a kilometer from the main area of Darwin Island, was reported,” the ministry said in the statement.

“Darwin’s Arch is made of natural stone that at one time would have been part of Darwin Island, which is not open to visits by land.”

Named after English biologist Charles Darwin, the arch is considered one of the best diving spots in the Pacific Ocean archipelago that’s part of Ecuador and located hundreds of miles off the country’s coast.

