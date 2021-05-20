A Maelstrom of Misfortune
With his life falling apart and his sanity fraying at the seams, can Rick get his life back on track?COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beatrice Cayzer comes from an illustrious family with numerous successful novels under her belt. She has written "The Happy Harrow Murder Trilogy," which was 46 weeks on the best-seller list. Her book "The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams" was the 2016 Finalist Chanticleer Book Awardee for Historical Fiction and was also a sell-out. In 2018, her book, "New Tales of Palm Beach," another sell-out. She is also the author of "Kennedys in Love," "Murder for Beauty," and many more. This time, she is back with her signature murder-mystery novels and takes our hearts as hostage with the gripping story of "To Save a Child."
"To Save a Child" follows the tale of a racehorse trainer named Rick Harrow, whose life has turned upside down and finds himself in the center of a maelstrom of things going horribly wrong. Rick is struggling with his career and life. His life has been falling apart and his sanity fraying at the seams, especially after he failed to protect his Kentucky Hills-born wife. The story takes the reader through Rick’s journey, a “winter of discontent,” as he is brought from the US to Britain for a task that sets in motion his struggle to get his life back on track.
"To Save a Child" navigates the life of Rick, a racehorse trainer and a husband who failed to protect his wife. Every nook and cranny of Rick's life is filled with misery and horror, and his world continuously cracks and falls apart. But would he still find his redemption in spite of everything? How?
Fast-paced and immersive, "To Save a Child" is a must-have. Grab your copy now!
