Life, Among Other Things
The colorful life of Beatrice Fairbanks CayzerCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Beatrice Cayzer’s book "To Save a Child," she shares her experiences as the daughter of the US Ambassador at large who was most notable for having negotiated the peace treaty for the Peruvian Ecuadorian War. At the request of Secretary of War Woodring, Cayzer’s father helped further the decision to keep Puerto Rico in the US Commonwealth. Through the work of her father, Beatrice witnesses how Peru’s children in distress were helped and saved.
Cayzer also shares captivating details about her adult life as a mother of three to Mary, Jeannie and Claudia. Moreover, Beatrice is married to Major Stanley Cayzer, a director in his family‛s shipping companies, including The Union Castle Line, Clan Line, and Sterling Line.
Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer is a talented writer and a seasoned traveler. She has taken many of her life experiences into her writing. Coming from an illustrious family, Cayzer has always lived a colorful life. Her two ancestors who came to Upper Virginia in 1620 helped found their community. Before turning to writing, she founded the Cayzer Museum for Children in England where she was the wife of Stanley Cayzer a grandson of Sir Charles Cayzer, founder of shipping companies that evolved into Caledonia Investments, and nephew of Admiral Lord Jellicoe, the second Governor General of New Zealand. In Oxfordshire, she wrote "The Princes and the Princesses of Wales." In Guernsey, she wrote "The Royal World of Animals." Returning to the USA, she wrote nine Rick Harrow novels, winning the Book of the Year Award from the Horseracing Writers’ Association. In 2016, she had a sell out with "The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams" and in 2018 had another sell out with "New Tales of Palm Beach."
