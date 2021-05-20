Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,202 in the last 365 days.

Life, Among Other Things

To Save A Child

The colorful life of Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Beatrice Cayzer’s book "To Save a Child," she shares her experiences as the daughter of the US Ambassador at large who was most notable for having negotiated the peace treaty for the Peruvian Ecuadorian War. At the request of Secretary of War Woodring, Cayzer’s father helped further the decision to keep Puerto Rico in the US Commonwealth. Through the work of her father, Beatrice witnesses how Peru’s children in distress were helped and saved.

Cayzer also shares captivating details about her adult life as a mother of three to Mary, Jeannie and Claudia. Moreover, Beatrice is married to Major Stanley Cayzer, a director in his family‛s shipping companies, including The Union Castle Line, Clan Line, and Sterling Line.

Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer is a talented writer and a seasoned traveler. She has taken many of her life experiences into her writing. Coming from an illustrious family, Cayzer has always lived a colorful life. Her two ancestors who came to Upper Virginia in 1620 helped found their community. Before turning to writing, she founded the Cayzer Museum for Children in England where she was the wife of Stanley Cayzer a grandson of Sir Charles Cayzer, founder of shipping companies that evolved into Caledonia Investments, and nephew of Admiral Lord Jellicoe, the second Governor General of New Zealand. In Oxfordshire, she wrote "The Princes and the Princesses of Wales." In Guernsey, she wrote "The Royal World of Animals." Returning to the USA, she wrote nine Rick Harrow novels, winning the Book of the Year Award from the Horseracing Writers’ Association. In 2016, she had a sell out with "The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams" and in 2018 had another sell out with "New Tales of Palm Beach."


About Writers’ Branding

Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.

Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.


Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Life, Among Other Things

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.