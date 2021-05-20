Going Against Fate
Can a man win against his own destiny?COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beatrice Cayzer, a prolific writer, releases "To Save a Child." An expert in writing murder-mystery novels, Beatrice easily weaves through Rick Harrow’s life not at its peak but at the very bottom of it after a series of misfortunes and threats. Beatrice, no longer a stranger to writing, begins her novel in the voice of Rick Harrow, who questions his capability as a husband, a father, a man after almost losing everything, including his wife.
Born in a wealthy and influential family, the blood of noble runs in Beatrice's veins. She is the daughter of a US Ambassador and comes from a very illustrious family who includes two ancestors who helped found Upper Virginia in 1620. Later in her life, Beatrice founded the Cayzer Museum for Children in England and married Stanley Cayzer. She is also the brilliance behind the successful hits, "Kennedys in Love," "Murder for Beauty," "Kidnapped in Jerusalem," and more.
"To Save a Child" follows Rick Harrow, a British-born racehorse trainer. In a winter of discontent, it seemed that almost everything that could go wrong went wrong. To put an end to the series of unfortunate events that threatens his life and his wife, Rick battles it out with fate. But fate is a powerful thing and a man can only be feeble against it. However, with his family’s life on the line, Rick goes all out. Will he win?
