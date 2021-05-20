Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Michelangelo’s David has 17-foot, 3D-printed ‘digital twin’ on show in Dubai

Written by Story by Rebecca Cairns; video by Adrian Lydon, CNN

Michelangelo’s statue of the biblical hero David before he slays the giant Goliath is one of the world’s most famous artworks.

Now, 500 years after its creation, it is at the forefront of digital innovation.

Researchers at the University of Florence have created an exact replica of the statue for Italy’s Pavilion at this year’s Expo 2020 Dubai — using cutting-edge, 3D-printing technology.

The university’s engineering department began working with Swedish technology company Hexagon last year, says Grazia Tucci, a professor of geometrics at the University of Florence, who coordinated the project. While Michelangelo worked on the statue for three years, Tucci says it took the team just four months to create the replica.

“We have now the most faithful reproduction of the David,” Tucci said.

A team from the school of engineering at the University of Florence, during the scanning of the original David. Grazia Tucci (right) led…

