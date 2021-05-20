Jade Global pioneers with an unconventional variable pay program
Jade Global’s growth is attributed to its employees and it was important for us to give back to them. We are deeply invested in their well-being.”PUNE, INDIA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jade Global traditionally has had a variable pay program that rewards associates at the end of each fiscal year based on performance. With the growing confidence on its ability to grow and with the whole spirit of rewarding associates, Jade Global today announced that it would go ahead and pay out the variable pay for its associates in advance at the start of the year rather than waiting till the end of the year.
— Karan Yaramada
Jade Global has been traditionally known for its employee centricity and with the renewed confidence that it will achieve its goals of growing the revenue multifold, with this initiative it has once again brought to the fore its “No Barriers to Opportunity” compensation program practices.
In an address to associates Karan Yaramada, CEO of Jade Global announced that this program would apply to all associates in India, other than executive management and senior management. To continue with the spirit of celebration and togetherness this program will align itself with the work anniversary date.
“Jade Global’s growth is attributed to its employees and it was important for us to give back to them. We are deeply invested in their well-being. This is a path-breaking practice and as always, we will take all actions with employees at the center. The timing of this action is also important, as we do realize the financial challenges that the pandemic has imposed in India and hopefully, this initiative will bring some relief”, said Karan Yaramada.
The introduction of this compensation practice directly aligns with Jade Global’s vision and mission that strongly echo that the brand’s true strength is its people. Their thriving culture at Jade Global is a realization of the desire to build a great company and take collective pride in its success through self-improvement, continuous learning and building lasting relationships. The company has grown synonymous with innovation and bringing relevant ideas and cutting-edge technology to customers. It is no surprise that the quest for innovation has led to another pioneering practice, this time for employees.
Jade Global is a premier Advisory, Integration, Testing, Cloud & Consulting Services, Business Solutions and IT Outsourcing company that services clients across multiple technology platforms. It is headquartered in San Jose, California with offices in Philadelphia in US; Toronto in Canada; Reading in UK and Pune & Hyderabad in India. With more than 950+ employees worldwide, Jade Global is a trusted partner of choice to its clients.
