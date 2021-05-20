Uncover it® Stability Switch Overview

0% intro APR for balance transfers — Includes a 0% intro APR for 18 months for balance transfers, after which the go-to variable rate applies. Note, the promo period extends for 18 months since the first transfer, not from account opening, as is common and more restrictive for other balance-transfer credit cards.

0% intro APR for purchases — The 0% intro APR for purchases spans six months, after which the go-to variable rate applies.

5% bonus cash back — 5% cash back at different places each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, select rideshares, and online shopping up to the quarterly maximum ($1,500 of spending) each time you activate. Maxing out bonus categories each quarter is worth $75 cash back.

Double cash back after the first year — Discover will match all the cash back earned during the first year for new cardholders. Cardholders who max out bonus categories quarterly can expect a total of $600 cash-back. For the number crunchers out there, that’s…