U.S. Senate Passes Senate Resolution 97 and Sends a Clear Message to Ethiopia and Eritrea about Human Right Violations
EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Senate took a stand against human rights abuses and reports of war crimes in Ethiopia’s Tigray region by passing Senate Resolution 97 (S.Res.97) a few hours ago. On behalf of the Tigray Center for Information and Communication (T.C.I.C.), Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C actively engaged with members of the U.S. Senate and lobbied for the addition and maintenance of strong language in S.Res. 97. We thank all the Senators and staffers that worked tirelessly with us on S.Res.97.
S.Res. 97. calls for the exit of Eritrean troops from Tigray, independent investigations into the reports of atrocities committed against civilians in Tigray, and for the perpetrators of these atrocities to be held accountable. We at Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C look forward to working with the Biden Administration to ensure that the Senate's wishes as outlined in S.Res.97 are achieved. We will also be focusing our attention on the U.S. House of Representative, where we are lobbying for language similar to S.Res.97 to be included in the proposed House Resolution pertaining to the conflict in Tigray.
Blossom Rolly
