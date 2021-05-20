Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,203 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Senate Passes Senate Resolution 97 and Sends a Clear Message to Ethiopia and Eritrea about Human Right Violations

U.S. Senate: Senate Chamber

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES , May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Senate took a stand against human rights abuses and reports of war crimes in Ethiopia’s Tigray region by passing Senate Resolution 97 (S.Res.97) a few hours ago. On behalf of the Tigray Center for Information and Communication (T.C.I.C.), Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C actively engaged with members of the U.S. Senate and lobbied for the addition and maintenance of strong language in S.Res. 97. We thank all the Senators and staffers that worked tirelessly with us on S.Res.97.

S.Res. 97. calls for the exit of Eritrean troops from Tigray, independent investigations into the reports of atrocities committed against civilians in Tigray, and for the perpetrators of these atrocities to be held accountable. We at Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C look forward to working with the Biden Administration to ensure that the Senate's wishes as outlined in S.Res.97 are achieved. We will also be focusing our attention on the U.S. House of Representative, where we are lobbying for language similar to S.Res.97 to be included in the proposed House Resolution pertaining to the conflict in Tigray.

Blossom Rolly
Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C.
blossom.rolly@montagueyork.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

U.S. Senate Passes Senate Resolution 97 and Sends a Clear Message to Ethiopia and Eritrea about Human Right Violations

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Law, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.