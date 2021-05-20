Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher reveal their LA farmhouse in Architectural Digest

Written by Megan C. Hills, CNN

A 10-foot-tall crystal chandelier and a set of custom-made silver thrones might not scream “contemporary farmhouse.” But Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have somehow made them feel at home in their opulent yet rustic hilltop house in Los Angeles.

Inviting Architectural Digest magazine into their six-acre property, the couple have delved into the design process behind what Kutcher describes as a “home, not an estate.”

“We wanted the house to look like an old barn, something that had been here for decades, that was then converted into a house,” Kutcher is quoted as saying in the magazine’s June cover story.

But there was one major barrier to their dream of creating an authentic barn-style home: They weren’t restoring an old farmhouse — they were building one from scratch.

“Building a house from the ground up is no small thing,” Kunis is quoted as saying. “This was either going to make us or break us.”