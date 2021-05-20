‘Girls5eva’ and 5 suggestions to revisit Y2K

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

Record labels of the late 1990s and 2000s curated a seemingly endless march of girl groups in matchy-matchy outfits, all vying to be the next Spice Girls or Destiny’s Child. But after a fall from the top 10 of “TRL” or the afterglow of “Making the Band” fame, what happened to these ephemeral pop stars?

That question became the starting point for Peacock’s “Girls5eva,” a new musical comedy series by “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” writer Meredith Scardino and executive produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. Starring Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Paula Pell as Y2K one-hit wonders — reminiscent of Dream or Eden’s Crush — the girls get the titular band back together two decades after their breakup, when their famous earworm gets sampled by a popular rapper named Lil’ Stinker.

Now in her 40s, Bareilles’ character, Dawn — who was known as the “chill one” — hears the chorus mid-mammogram, and rallies the other women to collect…