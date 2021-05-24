Sunshine Coast Health Centre, Drug and Alcohol Treatment Program in British Columbia, Announces Interview in Key Journal
British Columbia, Canada
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a best-in-class alcohol, drug, PTSD, and trauma treatment centre based in British Columbia, Canada.
Geoff is a key spokesperson getting the word out concerning meaning-centered therapy.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunshine Coast Health Centre (https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/), a top-rated drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment program for men in British Columbia and throughout Canada, is proud to announce that directory Geoff Thompson has been interviewed in the prestigious journal "The Fix." "The Fix" is the world's premier website about addiction and recovery, featuring a daily mix of breaking news, exclusive interviews, investigative reports, essays and blogs on sober living, lifestyle and cultural resources, as well as knowledge and wisdom from expert counsel.
“Geoff is a key spokesperson getting the word out concerning meaning-centered therapy,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “His recent interview helps Canadians learn more about non 12 step approaches to addiction and recovery.”
Persons who would like to read the interview can visit https://www.thefix.com/6-ways-create-meaning-your-life. The interview touches on six key topics: happiness, how to embrace both the good and the bad, reality, self-knowledge, relationships, and finding a diversity of sources of meaning. In the interview, Geoff explains that “a meaningful life is a personally meaningful life. Regardless of wealth, education, fame, power, etc., if a person does not feel their life is meaningful, then it isn’t.”
Persons who would like to learn more about the Centre's philosophy can visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/our-approach/. That page explains how the Centre approaches addiction and trauma and uses a meaning-centered methodology to help clients help themselves move towards a more meaningful life. Six key elements to success are explained on that page. Clients in Canada who would like to learn more about the Centre's drug and alcohol treatment program are encouraged to visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/drug-alcohol-treatment/. That page has basic information on the Centre's treatment methodologies. Finally, the interested person or loved one can reach out to the Centre for a confidential one-on-one consultation. Women in Canada who are looking for addiction treatment options are encouraged to visit the Centre's co-affiliated website at https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/.
ABOUT SUNSHINE COAST HEALTH CENTRE
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 47-bed* drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning Centered Therapy'.
*Currently operating with 34 beds due to COVID-19
Website. https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca
