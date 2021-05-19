Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Tool Available to Help Small Businesses with Ecommerce and Online Capabilities

The Oklahoma Main Street Center announced the launch of Main Street Online, a new tool developed by Main Street America to help small businesses grow and strengthen their online and ecommerce capabilities. The tool is available at no cost to any small business and provides guidance on Point of Sale systems, website platforms, content creation software and more. It was designed specifically for small businesses with 20 or fewer employees in the retail, service, and food and beverage sectors.

“After 2020, Main Street businesses saw an increased need for ecommerce capabilities,” said Buffy Hughes, State Director of the Oklahoma Main Street Center. “This new tool will help Oklahoma small businesses, not just those in our Main Street communities, to find the best solutions to help them implement an effective online strategy.”

Supported by GoDaddy, the tool assesses the unique needs of individual small businesses and offers customized guidance for implementing and maximizing solutions to improve their digital presence.

“Oklahoma’s small businesses have so much to offer,” said Brent Kisling, Executive Director, Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “By utilizing this tool, they can diversify the ways they do business, opening them up to increased success and a larger customer base.”

Main Street Online is available at mainstreetonlinetool.org

