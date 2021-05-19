Unveiling of SENTINEL Disinfecting Booth

The SENTINEL is walk-through disinfecting booth for installation at places of entry at large institutions so that people can be checked and verified for entry

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- DnR LLC Introduces Sentinel VeriDetx and DnR LLC Strongly Positioned to Support Safe Reopening of Hotels, Churches, Stadiums, Schools and Cruise LinesAs public areas work hard to reopen, VeriDetx, makers of the SENTINEL™ walk-through disinfectant booth and SENTINEL™ 30-day disinfectant nano-technology hard surface sprays, is working with DnR LLC and their in2itiv™ hand sanitizer and disinfecting products.“We believe the Sentinel™ walk-through disinfectant booth can play a critical role in helping public areas reopen and stay open with confidence,” said R. Charles Murray, CEO, DnR LLC. “There is significant data that shows that the SENTINEL™ walk-through booth used in any facility helps eliminate germs that can cause illness and increases confidence and peace of mind for stadium visitors, hotel guests and school children.” DnR products include in2itiv™ hand sanitizer, spray dispensers, pouch refills, tabletop bottles, and SENTINEL™ 30 surface disinfectant (including a power sprayer for covering large areas). VeriDetx™ hard Surface Spray’s unique no-rinse, food-contact, safe formula delivers a powerful germ kill without leaving behind dangerous chemicals on hard or soft surfaces.Jerry Astor, VeriDetx’s CEO and Founder stated: “With DnR LLC’s help, we will reach our goals sooner and deliver and install more Sentinel™ Disinfectant Booths on the East Coast. Their in2itiv™ hand sanitizer range complements our booth disinfectants.”About DnR LLC:DnR LLC is a division of Penta5 USA LLC focusing on the supply of health and wellness products for humans and pets. It supplies a range of in2itiv™ alcohol-based hand sanitizers.Please visit: www.dnrllc.com About VeriDetx:VeriDetx markets a broad line of proprietary SENTINEL disinfecting booths. It also supplies Sentinel™ 30 disinfectant for hard surface treatment and protection for up to 30 days.Please visit www.veridetx.com For more information, please contact:DnR LLCSales: Rudi KleerEmail: rkleer@redi2paq.comMarketing: Sandra MurrayEmail: sandram@redi2paq.comPress Open House and Demonstration: 24th and 25th of May, 2021Call 941.359.6678 to confirm your attendance.