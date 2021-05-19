Alicia Doyle, Author of “Fighting Chance”, Presenting As Part of the Museum of Ventura County’s Local History Happy Hour

Alicia Doyle

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alicia Doyle, an award-winning journalist and author of Fighting Chance, will discuss her award-winning autobiography as part of the Museum of Ventura County’s Local History Happy Hour series on July 27 at 5 p.m. This event is free.

Alicia’s first book, Fighting Chance, has won three awards since it was published on Valentine’s Day in 2020: 1st Place for Creative Nonfiction in the 2020 North Street Book Prize Winning Writers Competition; 2020 WBAN Awards “Cool Story of the Year”; and “Best of Los Angeles Award” for Best Autobiographical Book of 2021.

Alicia’s presentation will take place at the museum, where she will answer questions from the audience and autograph books for $20 per copy. Those who cannot attend in person can watch Alicia’s presentation via Zoom.

“The Museum of Ventura County is proud to host an event featuring Alicia Doyle and her new book, Fighting Chance,” said Denise Sindelar, Deputy Director of the Museum of Ventura County. “Alicia’s story is a compelling tale of one woman’s journey into the male dominated world of boxing. Our mission at the museum is to record and archive the stories of the Ventura County community in order to share with future generations.”

A journalist for more than two decades, Alicia has earned a reputation as “The Writer Specializing in Good News” for authoring thousands of stories about inspirational people and efforts that have a positive impact. Alicia discovered boxing at age 28 in the late 1990s when she went on assignment at a boxing gym for at-risk youth called Kid Gloves. For two years, she simultaneously worked as a newspaper reporter while training and competing as a boxer, making her one of only a few hundred women in America at the time who infiltrated this male-dominated sport. During her boxing career, she won two Golden Gloves championship titles and earned three wins by knockout—and her pro debut at age thirty in the year 2000 was named The California Female Fight of the Year.

“In today’s challenging times, I am especially honored and humbled that the Museum of Ventura County invited me to discuss my book’s themes of empowerment—and how boxing is a metaphor for life,” said Alicia, 51, of Ventura. “To this day, the skills I discovered in the ring translate to everyday life. I learned that the fight starts from within—and when faced head-on with conviction, honesty, vulnerability and faith, the battle is sublime.”

Who: Alicia Doyle, Author of Fighting Chance

When: July 27 at 5 p.m.

Where: Zoom streaming or in person attendance at the Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001

Cost: Free

For more information about the Museum of Ventura County, visit https://venturamuseum.org/. For more information about Alicia Doyle, visit https://aliciadoyle.com/