Idaho Fish and Game hatcheries reopen for visitors

Fish and Game has reopened its hatcheries to visitors in response to reduced Covid restrictions, but will not offer tours at this time. All public visits will be self-guided. 

Hatcheries have been closed to visitors since spring of 2020, but they have traditionally welcomed the public to see their operations and displays. Fish and Game operates 20 fish hatcheries statewide, which raise, manage and support resident fish species. Hatcheries raise rainbow trout, salmon, steelhead and other fish species and release millions of fish annually for anglers. For more information, see the fish hatcheries webpage. 

