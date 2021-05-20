Catering Mastermind and Mentorship Program Joins Education Revolution
Award Winning Author and Thirty Year Veteran Caterer Launches Virtual Catering Mentorship Course To Propel Caterers Into Post Covid SuccessDENVER, COLORADO, USA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After three decades in the catering and food service industry, Jerri Lee George, award-winning, bestselling author, adds to the menu of the world's Virtual Educational Revolution by dishing up her experience, expertise, tips and secrets on line! Ms. George owned and operated the franchise operation Wee-Bag-It Delivery Emporiums, breakfast and lunch caterer to the workplace; and companies by George! Catering in Boca Raton, FL and Upper Crust Catering in Denver, CO, making her extremely capable and keenly adept to help others.
Following a career-ending bout with Bacterial Meningitis in 2010, George, wrote CATER$AVVY "Secrets of the Trade Revealed" in an effort to teach others what she could no longer do. This how-to catering reference and guide book, launched as a bestseller and earned a gold award from the Colorado Independent Publishers Association in 2013. Consulting and writing, when Covid19 brought catering and food service to a halt internationally, she found her mission by creating a 5-day multiple module Mastermind and Mentorship course targeted to teach and assist start ups and those starting over. Not a culinary class or food prep tool, it covers the meat and potatoes of operation, management, staffing, pricing, and so on.
Ms. George is familiar with both adversity, and overcoming physical and emotional challenges and considers Covid 19 "a second act" for her. "Rising to success and acclaim not once, but twice in my career to only have it cut short by illness, forced me to face death, experience the unknown, live through business and income losses, and watching employees separated from their livelihood. I had to work hard to recover and start again. When Covid struck, it was hard to comprehend that the entire world was now facing what I had already lived through." Known all over the Denver area, she is proud of her strength and leans on her faith while jumping into the virtual world. Reaching out to those fearful of losing it all and yet coming back to revive and recover. She sees it as a calling.
Cater$avvy Mastermind and Mentorship Program begins Monday June 14, 2021 with a FREE two-day workshop which culminates in a coaching Q&A.
A list of "Top Proven Marketing Methods for Caterers" is also complimentary.
