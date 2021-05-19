Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Program Support Generalist – Consumer Assistance Program

The Consumer Assistance Program (CAP) is hiring a Program Support Generalist. This is a full-time position located at the University of Vermont and is offered in partnership with the Attorney General’s Office.

The Program Support Generalist provides general support to CAP, including staffing the consumer assistance phone lines, maintaining the database of consumer complaints, issuing letters in the letter mediation process, and providing general consumer protection information to Vermont consumers. Assists with training and supervision of students in the CAP office. May also assist with consumer protection outreach and education programs.

More information about CAP can be found here.

To learn more about this position, including how to apply, visit www.uvmjobs.com/postings/44526.

