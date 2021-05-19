Modern Mountaintop Estate in Cordillera, CO Set for June 14th Online Auction
EINPresswire.com/ -- Interluxe, luxury real estate auction marketplace, is pleased to offer another incredible property located in the coveted Cordillera community in the Vail Valley of Colorado for online auction. Located on 72.3± private acres, this recently built estate offers incomparable mountain views with seamless outdoor/indoor living and with luxury comforts at the forefront. Previously listed for $6,500,000 and now selling via online auction. Don't miss this tremendous buying opportunity when Bidding begins on Monday, June 14th at 9:00am MDT.
www.interluxe.com/12528
Modern Mountaintop Tranquility is aptly named for this Cordillera property. Located on 72.3± acres of pristine property, the residence boasts majestic views of several Colorado mountain ranges (including New York Mountain and Castle Peak) and offers ultimate privacy as it abuts Bureau of Land Management land. Completed in January of 2019, this property offers luxury at its finest. Built with a European compound concept comprised of 3 separate buildings at a total of 6,560± sqft., the property includes a spacious main house, a 2-bedroom guest house with a full kitchen and bathroom, and a heated 3-bay garage.
The meticulously-designed main house features 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and 2 half bathrooms, among numerous desirable amenities, including high-vaulted ceilings, custom cabinetry and finishes throughout. Entertaining is at the forefront with ample living spaces, notably the living room which features a 23’ steel encased gas fireplace and steel and wood inset beams throughout. The state-of-the-art kitchen features high-end appliances, such as Wolf and Miele, and is accented with 13’ entertaining island, perfect for dining in. Most impressive is the ease of indoor/outdoor living - there is an open concept facilitated by Zola lift slide pocket doors that open to the 1,000± sqft. patio with radiant floor heating. Other notable features of the main house include a temperature-controlled wine room, entertainment room, library with floor-to-ceiling shelving, and elevator. The main floor master suite offers dual bathrooms with custom tiling and expansive walk-in closet.
"This is a really unique property; it's all about the views. The panorama across the Valley is outstanding, and the home was laid out to see these breathtaking views from every room," stated Architect Kyle Webb of K.H. Webb Architects. "Consisting of two 35-acre parcels that were joined together, it's pretty unique to have this kind of individual estate sitting on such a large format property inside a gated community. It doesn't exist anywhere else in the Vail Valley."
This one-of-a-kind estate is in the desirable, gated Cordillera community, which offers plenty of amenities to its residents, such as state-of-the-art fitness centers, cross country trails, world-class golf courses, equestrian center and the Club at Cordillera. Additionally, the area itself offers a wealth of year-round outdoor activities, such as skiing, hiking, snowshoeing, biking, and fly fishing. The property is ideally located within 30 minutes of Vail, Beaver Creek, and Bachelor Gulch attractions, and within 20 minutes of the Riverwalk district’s dining and shopping.
Interluxe is looking to continue its successful streak of auction sales in the Vail Valley over the last several years. Additionally, the sellers of this picturesque Cordillera estate are repeat clients of Interluxe, having just completed a sale of their Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch Residence in early 2021. “We have quickly become strong advocates of the Interluxe brand and [their] refreshing approach to selling real estate,” stated the sellers.
Scott Kirk, President of Interluxe, credits the company’s proven method of marketing luxury properties to its success in the Vail, CO area. “Having repeat clients turn to Interluxe to assist in the sale of their property truly shows that Interluxe is doing something right. We’re excited to offer yet another Cordillera property, and this property is truly a remarkable one-of-a-kind opportunity that doesn’t come around often.”
Despite the current conditions with COVID-19, online auctions mean luxury transactions can carry on as usual. “Since our inception, Interluxe has centered our model on offering clients a streamlined and virtual approach to buying and selling luxury property” said Kirk. “Tour in-person or virtually and all bidding takes place online. With all inspections and due diligence provided in advance of the sale, there’s no better or safer way to buy.”
Prospective buyers and representatives are welcome to visit the property on Fri., June 11th (11AM-3PM) Sat., June 12th (11AM-3PM) & Sun., June 13th (1PM-4PM). To make an appointment to view a property, call the Interluxe Auction Manager at (888) 415-5893. Brokers are fully protected! More information about the property including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid can be found at www.interluxe.com/12528. See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.Interluxe.com for full details.
About Interluxe:
Interluxe is the next step in the evolution of the real estate industry. Its streamlined and intuitive online platform allows motivated sellers, qualified buyers and seasoned agents around the world to interact, facilitate transactions and achieve the best possible outcomes, all within 45 days. Interluxe is the preeminent luxury online auction platform of its kind and since its founding in 2013, Interluxe has represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international territories. Interluxe boasts an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated over 20 years that is arguably the most valuable in the industry. More information is available at www.Interluxe.com.
Alex Goodman
www.interluxe.com/12528
Modern Mountaintop Tranquility is aptly named for this Cordillera property. Located on 72.3± acres of pristine property, the residence boasts majestic views of several Colorado mountain ranges (including New York Mountain and Castle Peak) and offers ultimate privacy as it abuts Bureau of Land Management land. Completed in January of 2019, this property offers luxury at its finest. Built with a European compound concept comprised of 3 separate buildings at a total of 6,560± sqft., the property includes a spacious main house, a 2-bedroom guest house with a full kitchen and bathroom, and a heated 3-bay garage.
The meticulously-designed main house features 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and 2 half bathrooms, among numerous desirable amenities, including high-vaulted ceilings, custom cabinetry and finishes throughout. Entertaining is at the forefront with ample living spaces, notably the living room which features a 23’ steel encased gas fireplace and steel and wood inset beams throughout. The state-of-the-art kitchen features high-end appliances, such as Wolf and Miele, and is accented with 13’ entertaining island, perfect for dining in. Most impressive is the ease of indoor/outdoor living - there is an open concept facilitated by Zola lift slide pocket doors that open to the 1,000± sqft. patio with radiant floor heating. Other notable features of the main house include a temperature-controlled wine room, entertainment room, library with floor-to-ceiling shelving, and elevator. The main floor master suite offers dual bathrooms with custom tiling and expansive walk-in closet.
"This is a really unique property; it's all about the views. The panorama across the Valley is outstanding, and the home was laid out to see these breathtaking views from every room," stated Architect Kyle Webb of K.H. Webb Architects. "Consisting of two 35-acre parcels that were joined together, it's pretty unique to have this kind of individual estate sitting on such a large format property inside a gated community. It doesn't exist anywhere else in the Vail Valley."
This one-of-a-kind estate is in the desirable, gated Cordillera community, which offers plenty of amenities to its residents, such as state-of-the-art fitness centers, cross country trails, world-class golf courses, equestrian center and the Club at Cordillera. Additionally, the area itself offers a wealth of year-round outdoor activities, such as skiing, hiking, snowshoeing, biking, and fly fishing. The property is ideally located within 30 minutes of Vail, Beaver Creek, and Bachelor Gulch attractions, and within 20 minutes of the Riverwalk district’s dining and shopping.
Interluxe is looking to continue its successful streak of auction sales in the Vail Valley over the last several years. Additionally, the sellers of this picturesque Cordillera estate are repeat clients of Interluxe, having just completed a sale of their Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch Residence in early 2021. “We have quickly become strong advocates of the Interluxe brand and [their] refreshing approach to selling real estate,” stated the sellers.
Scott Kirk, President of Interluxe, credits the company’s proven method of marketing luxury properties to its success in the Vail, CO area. “Having repeat clients turn to Interluxe to assist in the sale of their property truly shows that Interluxe is doing something right. We’re excited to offer yet another Cordillera property, and this property is truly a remarkable one-of-a-kind opportunity that doesn’t come around often.”
Despite the current conditions with COVID-19, online auctions mean luxury transactions can carry on as usual. “Since our inception, Interluxe has centered our model on offering clients a streamlined and virtual approach to buying and selling luxury property” said Kirk. “Tour in-person or virtually and all bidding takes place online. With all inspections and due diligence provided in advance of the sale, there’s no better or safer way to buy.”
Prospective buyers and representatives are welcome to visit the property on Fri., June 11th (11AM-3PM) Sat., June 12th (11AM-3PM) & Sun., June 13th (1PM-4PM). To make an appointment to view a property, call the Interluxe Auction Manager at (888) 415-5893. Brokers are fully protected! More information about the property including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid can be found at www.interluxe.com/12528. See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.Interluxe.com for full details.
About Interluxe:
Interluxe is the next step in the evolution of the real estate industry. Its streamlined and intuitive online platform allows motivated sellers, qualified buyers and seasoned agents around the world to interact, facilitate transactions and achieve the best possible outcomes, all within 45 days. Interluxe is the preeminent luxury online auction platform of its kind and since its founding in 2013, Interluxe has represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international territories. Interluxe boasts an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated over 20 years that is arguably the most valuable in the industry. More information is available at www.Interluxe.com.
Alex Goodman
Interluxe
+1 704-288-3570
email us here