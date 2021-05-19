Attorney General Bonta Issues Consumer Alert Warning Californians About Counterfeit COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards

SACRAMENTO – California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a consumer alert today warning Californians not to print fake COVID-19 vaccination record cards at home and not to purchase them from individuals selling counterfeits.

“We are aware of reports that counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination record cards have been advertised on social media websites, e-commerce platforms, and blogs, as a way for individuals to misrepresent themselves as vaccinated,” said Attorney General Bonta. “These counterfeit records undermine the health and safety of Californians and are also illegal. I advise you to get your COVID-19 vaccination and the authentic vaccination record that reflects you were vaccinated. Please do not purchase a fraudulent record, do not make your own, and do not fill in blank vaccination record cards with false information.”

Authentic vaccination record cards are given, at no cost, to those who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. All Californians, aged 12 and older, are now eligible for a free COVID-19 vaccination, regardless of immigration or health insurance status. Vaccination record cards include information about the type of vaccine the recipient received and when they may be able to receive a second dose. By misrepresenting yourself as vaccinated when entering schools, mass transit, workplaces, gyms, or places of worship, you put yourself and others around you at risk of contracting COVID-19.

In addition to putting community health at risk, forging vaccination records is also a crime. Federal authorities have stated that the unauthorized use of an official government agency's seal (such as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is a federal crime, and may be punishable under Section 1017 of Title 18 of the United States Code, and other laws. Additionally, forging or possessing forged documents, like a fake COVID-19 vaccination record card, is a crime in California.

Protect your health and those around you, and stay on the right side of the law. Don’t buy, make, or alter vaccination record cards.

To report suspicious activity involving fake COVID-19 vaccination record cards, please take one of the following steps:

Avoid posting photos of your vaccination record card on social media The Attorney General also recommends that if you have received your COVID-19 vaccine, you refrain from posting photos of your vaccination record card on social media websites because your personal information could be stolen to commit fraud. For more information about the dangers of sharing your vaccination status on social media, see https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2021/02/social-media-no-place-covid-19-vaccination-cards.

Lost your COVID-19 vaccination record card? The Attorney General urges Californians to keep their vaccination record cards in a safe place to prevent loss or damage. If you need a replacement card, contact your vaccination provider. You can also request your COVID-19 vaccination record from the California Immunization Registry (CAIR) at https://cairforms.cairweb.org/AuthorizationToRelease/AuthorizationToRelease. Keep in mind, CAIR does not provide replacement cards.